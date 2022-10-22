Day Zero receives $8.2M to speed development of infectious disease diagnostic

Another company has entered the fray in the eternal battle between humans and bacteria. Day Zero Diagnostics Inc. aims to produce whole genome sequencing-based diagnostic technologies that quickly identify the species and antibiotic resistance profile of bacterial pathogens from a blood sample. In a vote of confidence that the company is on the right track, the global non-profit Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X) awarded Day Zero another $8.2 million. The latest funding pushes Day Zero’s awards from CARB-X over $16 million.