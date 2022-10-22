Separation anxiety: Drug vs. placebo scores in psoriasis cause Immunic phase I distress

Immunic Inc. plans to forge ahead with oral psoriasis therapy IMU-935 despite stock-punishing results from a phase Ib trial that showed a higher placebo response than expected. Shares of the New York-based firm (NASDAQ:IMUX) closed at $2.08, down $7.12, or 77.4% after findings were made public from a preplanned interim group-level data analysis of the ongoing experiment, which is testing patients with moderate to severe disease. The group averages for Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) reductions in the two active arms failed to separate from placebo at four weeks, Immunic said. Although the active arms performed as intended, placebo decreases in PASI proved greater than hoped.