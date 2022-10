Neurological disease stocks up 11% on FDA approval and strong pivotal data

Approval of a new depression drug, stellar phase III data for both a schizophrenia therapy and an Alzheimer’s disease candidate, as well as an accelerated approval filing for a Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy, are all reasons that BioWorld’s Neurological Diseases Index climbed from a negative position throughout much of 2022 to its 11% above-water mark as of Oct. 20.