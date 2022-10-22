Deliver, but not to the liver: Liberate Bio developing targeted nucleic acid delivery technologies

The extraordinary proliferation of different genetic therapeutic modalities in the last decade has not been matched by a commensurate flourishing of delivery technologies. The liver is the natural destination for many carriers when administered systemically. But getting beyond the liver to other organ systems has proven to be a significant challenge. Only a tiny percentage of carriers – even those with targeting moieties – escape first pass metabolism in the liver and reach their target destination. “The key issue is getting out of the liver,” Nessan Bermingham, founder and interim CEO of Liberate Bio, Inc., told BioWorld. “That’s not a trivial problem.”