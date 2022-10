Newco news

Bioengineering MVP? Valitor aims to build a better therapeutic

With roughly a decade of work behind it, Valitor Inc. is ready to put its Multivalent Polymer (MVP) platform to the test, having recently announced its presence with a $28 million series B round and appointment of biopharma veteran Steven Lo as CEO. The next step is IND-enabling studies for its lead ophthalmology candidate, with clinical testing slated to start in 2024.