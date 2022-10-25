BioWorld - Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Approval at last, but can Astrazeneca’s tremelimumab hit Stride in liver cancer?

Oct. 24, 2022
By Jennifer Boggs
No Comments
It’s been a long road, but Astrazeneca plc’s anti-CTLA4 antibody, tremelimumab, finally earned its first U.S. FDA nod, cleared for use in combination with anti-PD-L1 drug Imfinzi (durvalumab) to treat patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The commercial impact of the dual checkpoint therapy, however, remains to be seen, as it goes up against Roche Holding AG’s combination of Avastin (bevacizumab) and Tecentriq (atezolizumab), which gained standard-of-care status in first-line HCC in 2021.
