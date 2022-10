Sumitovant to acquire Myovant Sciences for women’s health powerhouse

Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., a subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., agreed to acquire Myovant Sciences Ltd. for $27 per share, up from its earlier offer of $22.75 per share, which Myovant had rebuffed. The deal is worth $1.7 billion on a fully diluted basis, with an equity value of about $2.59 billion.