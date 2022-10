Mirum cites ‘compelling dataset’ as it aims to expand Livmarli into PFIC

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. plans to “move rapidly toward regulatory filings” to expand use of IBAT inhibitor Livmarli (maralixibat) into progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), President and CEO Chris Peetz told investors during a conference call Oct. 24 to discuss the positive top-line results from the phase III March study, which not only hit its primary endpoint in patients with PFIC2 but showed statistical improvements in pruritis across a range of PFIC subtypes.