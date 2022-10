GSK looking to escape US fate of other HIF-PHI drugs for anemia in kidney disease patients

Hoping its drug, daprodustat, can succeed in the U.S. where two other hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitors (HIF-PHIs) have failed so far, GSK plc will present its case Oct. 26 to the FDA’s Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee for the drug's potential use as a treatment for anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease regardless of dialysis dependency.