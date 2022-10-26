BioWorld - Wednesday, October 26, 2022
CVS, Ixlayer pair at-home testing with digital tools and clinical consultation

Oct. 25, 2022
By Annette Boyle
Ixlayer Inc. partnered with CVS Health Corp. to streamline lab testing, lower costs and provide actionable steps for patients through a new at-home testing service. Starting with vitamin D levels, Lyme disease, sexually transmitted infections and thyroid function, the collaboration will put a wide range of common lab tests on the pharmacy giant’s shelves and online service for consumers to buy without a prescription or doctor’s visit and at a reduced cost compared to conventional testing channels.
