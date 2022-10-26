CVS, Ixlayer pair at-home testing with digital tools and clinical consultation

Ixlayer Inc. partnered with CVS Health Corp. to streamline lab testing, lower costs and provide actionable steps for patients through a new at-home testing service. Starting with vitamin D levels, Lyme disease, sexually transmitted infections and thyroid function, the collaboration will put a wide range of common lab tests on the pharmacy giant’s shelves and online service for consumers to buy without a prescription or doctor’s visit and at a reduced cost compared to conventional testing channels.