Cowin Biotech nets $156M in Shanghai IPO

Jiangsu Cowin Biotech Co. Ltd. has raised ¥1.14 billion (US$156 million) in a listing on the Shanghai STAR Market. Its shares opened at ¥42.96 apiece, plunged over 13% by the middle of the day but closed at ¥43.62 on the first trading day on Oct. 25.