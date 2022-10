2022 Medtech Conference

Recent case law suggests a need to take care in use of consultant physicians

Device makers often need the assistance of physicians to aid in device design and development, but this is a practice that comes with some legal hazards. A session held here in Boston on enforcement in the U.S. made clear that manufacturers must exercise caution in these consulting arrangements, such as documenting the need for outside help with the device, lest the manufacturer end up with a hefty, multimillion-dollar fine imposed by U.S. enforcement agencies.