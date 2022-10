Celltrion signs ₩1.77 trillion deal with Pinotbio for ADC platform tech

Celltrion Healthcare Inc. has signed a deal with Pinotbio Inc. to develop antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for up to 15 separate cancer targets incorporating the linker-payload platform technology Pinot-ADC. Celltrion could pay Pinotbio as much as ₩1.77 trillion (US$1.24 billion) to exercise options for all 15 targets in the collaboration. But, for starters, it will pay Pinotbio ₩1 billion up front.