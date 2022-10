Inovio halts its COVID-19 booster program

Nearly six months after ditching its phase II/III COVID-19 vaccination study to chase a booster strategy, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is now ditching the heterologous booster. The decision to stop internally funding INO-4800 as a booster was made after sifting through data on global demand for COVID-19 vaccines, the condition of the market and Inovio’s own portfolio.