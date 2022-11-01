Near-term US life sciences policy riding on upcoming election

With only a week to go before the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election in the U.S., speculation is growing over what the 118th Congress will look like and what it will mean for the biopharma and med-tech industries. If Republicans flip either chamber, it would prevent either party from using the reconciliation process, which requires the barest majority in the Senate, to pass legislation such as the Inflation Reduction Act with its provisions giving the federal government some control over prescription drug prices.