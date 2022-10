Cresilon snaps up $25M to bring hemostatic gel to human market

Cresilon Inc. raised $25 million in a series A-4 financing round led by Paulson Investment Co. The funds will be used to commercialize its plant-based hemostatic gel for human applications and bring it to global veterinary markets. Known as Vetigel in animal medicine, the product is used by veterinarians to instantly stop bleeding in dental and surgical procedures and emergency situations in the U.S., U.K., Europe and Canada.