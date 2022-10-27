BioWorld - Thursday, October 27, 2022
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

GE Healthcare touts ‘first-of-its-kind’ all-digital PET/CT system

Oct. 27, 2022
By David Godkin
No Comments
GE Healthcare has introduced an all-digital PET/CT System featuring a new category of digital BGO (crystal-based gamma ray detection) employing a smaller crystal size to deliver greater spatial resolution than other digital scanners. Pitched at the European Association of Nuclear Medicine’s annual meeting in Barcelona on Oct. 16, Omni Legend was designed to accelerate scan times and has demonstrated, according to GE Healthcare global chief marketing officer Sonia Sahney, “impressive small lesion detectability.”
BioWorld MedTech U.S.