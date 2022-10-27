GE Healthcare touts ‘first-of-its-kind’ all-digital PET/CT system

GE Healthcare has introduced an all-digital PET/CT System featuring a new category of digital BGO (crystal-based gamma ray detection) employing a smaller crystal size to deliver greater spatial resolution than other digital scanners. Pitched at the European Association of Nuclear Medicine’s annual meeting in Barcelona on Oct. 16, Omni Legend was designed to accelerate scan times and has demonstrated, according to GE Healthcare global chief marketing officer Sonia Sahney, “impressive small lesion detectability.”