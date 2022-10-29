BioWorld - Saturday, October 29, 2022
Investors support two minimal invasive brain surgery companies

Oct. 28, 2022
By Annette Boyle
It was a good week for companies focused on minimally invasive brain surgery. Monteris Medical Corp. received $35 million in a series D equity financing and a $38 million debt facility to support market adoption and clinical research on its Neuroblate system, a laser ablation system that provides a minimally invasive option for brain surgery. Nico Corp. also raised additional funds, with a $12.5 million oversubscribed round for its devices, which do not require cutting through the brain but instead use the natural folds of the brain to reach abnormalities.
