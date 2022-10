ECTRIMS 2022

Biogen data demonstrates potential of digital health to support MS care

Biogen Inc. presented new data showing how applying artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and radiomics can produce actionable insights on multiple sclerosis (MS) disease progression. The results, released at this week’s European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) Congress, could help to advance new digital health tools to improve monitoring and quality of life of MS patients.