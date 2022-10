Vicore and Alex Therapeutics report positive results for their digital CBT

Vicore Pharma Holding AB and its partner Alex Therapeutics AB reported positive results from the U.S. pilot phase of a study assessing the effects of digitally delivered cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) in treating anxiety in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The four-week study in 10 patients found the digital therapeutic, called Almee, functioned properly, was safe and the user experience was favorable.