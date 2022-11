Thermo Fisher agrees to $2.6B all-cash deal to acquire Binding Site Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has agreed to acquire The Binding Site Group (BSG) from a shareholder consortium in a $2.6 billion cash transaction that folds in neatly with Thermo Fisher’s existing product portfolio. The acquisition should be completed in the first half of 2023, but while the news had only a modest effect on Thermo’s share prices, this transaction should boost adjusted earnings per share by seven cents in the first full year after the transaction has closed.