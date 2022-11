Think Surgical wins $100M from KDB Investment

Think Surgical Inc. has just received a $100 million investment from a new investor, South Korea’s KDB Investment Global Healthcare, a private equity firm that is wholly owned by Korea Development Bank. The Fremont, Calif.-based orthopedic surgical robotic company will use the funds to bring new products to market. Stuart Simpson, president and CEO of Think Surgical, confirmed that it will go towards supporting “successful new product commercialization.”