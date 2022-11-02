Biointellisense puts pulse oximeters in a better light

Just as the U.S. FDA gathered industry leaders to address the issues posed by pulse oximeters that provide inaccurate measurements for individuals with darker skin, Biointellisense Inc. released its own FDA-cleared technology that provides accurate readings regardless of skin tone. The challenge of inaccurate readings for people with darker skin came to the fore with the COVID-19 pandemic as fingertip pulse oximeters emerged as a convenient method of monitoring for hypoxia at home and in clinics, but frequently overreported oxygen levels in the blood of people of color, leading to delayed treatment.