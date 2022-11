Cardiologists charged up over rates for cardiac ablation in Medicare doc fee final

The U.S. CMS has finalized the physician fee rule for calendar year 2023, a document that imposes an across-the-board pay cut of approximately 4.5% for physician Medicare services. However, the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) blasted the final rule’s failure to provide what they believe are appropriate rates for cardiac ablation services, a position backed by two med-tech trade associations in their comments to the docket for the draft rule.