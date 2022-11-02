BioWorld - Wednesday, November 2, 2022
DOJ slaps EHR vendor with $45M in fines as part of program to ‘root out fraud’

Nov. 2, 2022
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) reported that it has arrived at a settlement of $45 million with Boca Raton, Fla.-based Modernizing Medicine Inc., an electronic health record (EHR) vendor that was accused of inducing referrals to a clinical lab for pathology services. The department stated that this settlement was the fourth such action against EHR vendors and is part of a concerted DOJ effort to “root out fraud” in the field, a signal that more enforcement against these companies is in the works.
