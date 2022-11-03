DMS spins off Hybrigenics to concentrate on core imaging business

Diagnostic Medical Systems Group SA (DMD) is selling its entire stake in the share capital of Hybrigenics SAS, a biotech company listed on the Paris Euronext Stock Exchange since 2007. This sale of 116,911,328 shares, representing 43.41% of Gard, France-based Hybrigenics’ share capital, will allow DMS Group to refocus on its core imaging business. “We will strengthen our free cash in order to ramp the launch of new technology in medical imaging,” Samuel Sancerni, CEO of Diagnostic Medical Systems, told BioWorld.