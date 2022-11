Outpatient final leaves several device makers in the cold for new tech pass-through payment

The U.S. CMS had the usual mix of good news and bad news in its hospital outpatient final rule for calendar year 2023, which served up a plate of bad news for Brainscope Inc. and Elucent Medical Inc., which will enjoy no new technology pass-through (NTPT) payments in the coming year for their applications. Conversely, Carlsmed Inc. and Microtransponder Inc. both came out of the annual NTPT scrum with wins, thus ensuring they’ll be able to more rapidly recapture their med tech investments.