Femasys targets male infertility with updated trial design

Femasys Inc. revised the design for its Femaseed pivotal trial to focus on couples experiencing male factor infertility, which accounts for about half of all cases of infertility today. Femaseed delivers sperm directly to the fallopian tube where an egg is released. As a result of the redesign, the Femaseed trial will need just one-quarter the number of treatment cycles originally anticipated.