Werfen acquires Immucor for $2B

Private equity firm TPG Inc. validated rumors circulating since August that it was seeking a buyer for Immucor Inc. with the announcement of an agreement to sell the diagnostics company for $2 billion to Werfen SA. Immucor offers transfusion and transplantation diagnostics making it a natural fit for Werfen, which develops specialized diagnostic instruments, reagents and data management solutions. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023.