FDA advisory offers mixed endorsement for class III designation for tissue expanders

The U.S. FDA held a two-day advisory hearing in the last week of October 2022 to address some lingering regulatory questions, including the question of whether therapeutic nail prostheses should be a class I device. The potentially more dramatic shift, however, would be the application of a class III risk designation to tissue expanders used in breast surgery, a move that would increase clinical trial requirements for these devices and which was initially endorsed by 10 of the 17 panel members.