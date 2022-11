American Society of Nephrology

Certa Therapeutics’ FT-011 delivers breakthrough results in inflammatory, fibrotic diseases

New research presented by the University of Michigan revealed groundbreaking results for Certa Therapeutics Pty Ltd.’s lead candidate, FT-011, for serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The results of a chronic kidney disease study presented at the American Society of Nephrology meeting on Nov. 4 concluded that FT-011 reverses the activation of molecular markers associated with fibrosis.