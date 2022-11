C4 aims Torpedo at MM, NHL, as BMS push rolls on

At the end of September, C4 Therapeutics Inc. disclosed the U.S. FDA’s green light for the phase I/II trial with CFT-1946 in solid tumors, but the firm has piqued Wall Street’s interest more with another program due to face off with Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) in multiple myeloma (MM) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).