Drug Design, Drug Delivery & Technologies

Magnetic attraction makes bacteria better drug delivery vehicles

A new method for controlling naturally magnetized bacteria has improved the prospects of applying them as vehicles for intratumoral delivery of cancer drugs and in hyperthermia therapy. The advance will provide a better way of directing the movement of systemically administered bacteria, using external magnetic fields to target them to tumors sited deep in the body. It also points to a possible route for engineering existing bacteria-based anticancer constructs for better targeting.