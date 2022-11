Teleflex recalls Iso-Gard respiratory filters due to device splitting, detachment

Teleflex Inc. issued a recall of its Iso-Gard S filters for respiratory equipment due to reports of separation, a problem that could impede the delivery of oxygen to patients. The class I recall was driven by 36 complaints and four injuries reported to the U.S. FDA, and affects more than 60,000 units shipped between Sept. 1, 2020, and July 5, 2022.