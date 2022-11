Argá initiates trial to test CSE ablation system for treating atrial fibrillation

Argá Medtech SA said patients in the first stage of enrollment for a first-in-human clinical trial have been safely and effectively treated with an ablation system for treating atrial fibrillation (AF). The Coherent Sine Burst Electroporation (CSE) system uses a pulsed field ablation (PFA) sine waveform and single, configurable (circular, linear, and focal) ablation catheter to better treat patients suffering from AF.