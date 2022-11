Caution continues at US FDA as Verve’s gene editing therapy hit by clinical hold

Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s heart disease candidate, VERVE-101, is the latest gene editing-based therapy to hit a snag at the FDA, which issued a clinical hold, delaying the start of phase I testing in the U.S. News of the hold, which followed preclinical presentations over the weekend at the American Heart Association 2022 meeting, sent shares of Verve (NASDAQ:VERV) falling 30.5% to close Nov. 7 at $21.75.