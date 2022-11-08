AHA Scientific Sessions 2022

PROGRESSIVE-AF adds to the argument for ablation-first strategy for atrial fibrillation

Few disease states in the world of cardiology have been studied as persistently as atrial fibrillation (AF), but new study data presented in Chicago at the 2022 scientific sessions of the American Heart Association seem to advance the cause of an ablation-first strategy for some patients experiencing paroxysmal AF. The PROGRESSIVE-AF study demonstrated that patients who are ablated early in the disease cycle are less likely than those placed on drug management to experience recurrence and to be readmitted, just two of several findings that are driving cardiologists toward device therapy and away from drug therapy for their patients with AF.