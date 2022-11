Pace slows for biopharma deals; fewest M&As since 2013

Despite coming out strong earlier this year, biopharma deals have slowed significantly, with values now falling behind 2021 by 7.6%. In August, deals were ahead of all recent years, showing a 7% increase over last year. Through early November, the industry has completed 1,296 deals, including licensings, joint ventures and collaborations, valued at $154.6 billion.