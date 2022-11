Insilico signs Sanofi to $1.2B+ AI drug discovery deal

AI drug discovery specialist Insilico Medicine Inc. has landed a multiyear research deal with Sanofi SA to develop candidates for up to six new targets in undisclosed indications. The collaboration included $21.5 million up front for Insilico, and as much as $1.2 billion in additional payments from Sanofi if key research, development and sales milestones are met. The agreement also includes mid-single to up to low double-digit tiered royalties for any products developed.