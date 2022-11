Tivic acquires Reliefband, expands bioelectronic offerings

Tivic Health Systems Inc. agreed to acquire the assets of Reliefband Technologies LLC for $33.5 million. Reliefband makes a line of wearable electronic nerve stimulators for treatment of nausea and vomiting, while Tivic’s portfolio of bioelectronic products centers on its Clearup device, which has FDA approval for relief of sinus pain and congestion. The deal is expected to close in either late 2022 or early 2023.