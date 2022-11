Clovis faces bankruptcy as Rubraca revenues fall amid regulatory crackdown on PARP class

Shares in Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) tumbled more than 71% after it warned it is facing bankruptcy with barely enough cash left to last until the end of 2022, debts of more than $3 billion, and dwindling revenues from its only approved cancer drug, Rubraca (rucaparib).