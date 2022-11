Drug developer stocks inch higher, but still down by 23.4%

A mega-deal and high-money buyouts may have given a boost to BioWorld’s Drug Developers Index in October, but safety issues, money troubles and failed trials continue to hold stocks down. Compared with the broader markets, drug development companies are showing the same ups and downs, influenced by rising inflation and a struggling economy, as well as uncertainties caused by war, the COVID-19 pandemic and politics.