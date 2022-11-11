Researchers identify neurons that enable paralyzed patients to walk again

Researchers at the Neurorestore research center created a device that allows paralyzed patients with no sensation in their legs to walk again, providing hope for others with complete spinal injury. More remarkably, the team discovered the specific neurons that take over the signaling function between the brain and muscles to permit movement in response to the device’s electrical stimulation, offering a path forward for researchers, clinicians and patients affected by a wide range of neurological disorders.