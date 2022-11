Minoryx, Neuraxpharm enter pact on European rights to leriglitazone

Minoryx Therapeutics SL is banking what it described as “a significant double-digit up-front payment” and could earn up to €258 million (US$262.1 million) more in milestone payments and development funding from a license agreement with Neuraxpharm GmbH, which covers European rights to its lead drug candidate, leriglitazone, in central nervous system indications. It will also receive tiered double-digit royalties on product sales.