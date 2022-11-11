BioWorld - Friday, November 11, 2022
Biomarkers

TRIM26 rs116806878 polymorphism predicts treatment response to PegIFNα in patients with chronic hepatitis B

Nov. 11, 2022
Pegylated interferon-α (PegIFNα) is a treatment option for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) patients, but it often has undesirable side effects and not all patients respond to treatment. Tripartite motif-containing protein 26 (TRIM26) has been reported to have an impact on hepatitis C virus replication; researchers aimed to investigate the role of TRIM26 in CHB as well as its potential impact on response to PegIFNα in two cohorts of patients with CHB (N=945) treated for 48 weeks with a follow-up period of 24 weeks.
BioWorld Science Conferences Biomarkers Infection