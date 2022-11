Neurology/Psychiatric

Autism spectrum disorder characterized by global cortical gene dysregulation

One way psychiatric disorders differ from neurological disorders is by the absence of anatomically defined neuropathology. “Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease or stroke have a very clear picture of what cells are changing and how they're changing. The specific changes are very clear under a microscope, but in psychiatric diseases one hasn't been able to see that,” Daniel Geschwind told BioWorld.