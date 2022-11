SITC 2022

Business is shaky, but science is groundbreaking for engineered T-cell study

In August, Pact Pharma Inc. suspended its phase I trial after 16 patients had been treated with its autologous CRISPR-edited T cells “for business reasons,” the company announced at the time. Scientifically, though, the trial broke enough new ground to be concurrently presented in a late-breaking oral session at the 2022 annual meeting of the Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) and published as an accelerated article preview in Nature on Nov. 10, 2022.