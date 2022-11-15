BioWorld - Tuesday, November 15, 2022
FDA panel endorses down-classification to class I for eyecups and eyedrop containers

Nov. 14, 2022
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
Patients with ophthalmic disease use eyedrop containers and eyecups millions of times a year, but these two devices have been treated as one device type and informally regulated as class II devices up to now. A U.S. FDA advisory committee recommended a class I designation for these products, which will relieve some of the burden on manufacturers, but the panel also endorsed that these two types of products be split into two separate product codes, which would greatly facilitate adverse event reporting.
