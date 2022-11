Gap closes with last year as med-tech financings collect $35.7 billion

A large notes offering this month and a pick-up in public raises have boosted med-tech financings, which are now tracking similarly with 2019. So far this year, the med-tech industry has raised $35.7 billion through 457 transactions. The amount raised is down by 23% in comparison with the same time frame in 2021, although a few months ago that gap was 48%. The current volume is down by 25.4%.