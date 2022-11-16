BioWorld - Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Details matter: Medtronic innovation reduces insulin costs 25%

Nov. 15, 2022
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Medtronic plc’s new Extended infusion set shows the advantages of tending to details. Tubing doesn’t get much respect, but the changes Medtronic made to its set will substantially reduce the burden of disease management for patients with diabetes who use insulin pumps. The Medtronic Extended infusion set can be used for up to seven days, more than doubling the time between changes. The changes also sharply reduced insulin loss, resulting in a 25% reduction in waste of the increasingly expensive medication.
